Bombay HC Withdraws Termination Order Of Pune's Gokhale Institute VC Dr Ajit Ranade

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court was informed on Tuesday that the termination order of economist and political analyst Dr Ajit Ranade as the Vice Chancellor of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) in Pune has been withdrawn.

A bench of Justices RV Ghuge and MM Sathaye was informed that Chancellor Sanjeev Sanyal has withdrawn Ranade’s termination letter and the VC would be given a fresh hearing.

Termination Order Issued To Ranade

On September 14, earlier Chancellor Bibek Debroy issued a termination order to Ranade after a fact-finding committee determined his candidature did not conform to the established norms set forth by the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC). Ranade had challenged his termination before the HC. Pending hearing in his petition, the HC stayed the effect of his termination order. As the interim relief was in Ranade’s favour, Debroy resigned. Sanyal then took over as the new Chancellor. Sanyal then decided to withdraw Ranade’s termination and give a proper hearing to allow the VC to reply to the charges levelled by the fact-finding committee.

Clarification Given By The Bombay HC

The high court has clarified that, after the hearing, in case any adverse order is passed against Ranade, then the same shall not be acted upon for seven days thereafter.

In view of the withdrawal of the termination letter, Ranade’s counsel Mihir Desai sought to withdraw the petition, which was allowed with liberty to approach later, if required. Despite the termination letter, Ranade had continued as the university’s VC because of the High Court's interim relief. The University had then given the executive powers to senior-most professor Deepak Shah of the institute and assigned him to handle daily administrative functions while the economist continued to remain VC.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Devang Vyas, appearing for the university, had prayed for the interim arrangement to ensure that the functioning of the university was not affected. Desai, appearing for Ranade, agreed saying that they did not want