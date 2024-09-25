Bombay HC To Ask State To Pay Additional ₹25,000 For Making Incorrect Statement In Sexual Assault Case

Bombay HC | File Image

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday orally said the Maharashtra Government will have to pay additional Rs 25,000 to Sakinaka sexual assault victim for the delay in paying her compensation under the Manodhairya scheme.

A bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Prithviraj Chavan said it will pass a formal order on Wednesday regarding additional amount taking note of incorrect statement made on behalf of the State.

The HC was hearing a plea filed by the mother of a four-year-old child who was sexually assaulted on August 13 by a juvenile from their neighbourhood. The plea alleged that the police had used abusive language and discouraged the family from filing a complaint.

Earlier, the court was further informed that on September 18, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) awarded Rs3 lakh as compensation to the victim. A portion of the amount was disbursed to the guardian, while the rest was placed in a Fixed Deposit until the child reaches adulthood.

On Monday, on a court query, public prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar informed the bench that the compensation amount had been paid to the victim. However, the mother’s advocate informed the bench that they have not received the amount.

Venegaonkar then assured the court that the amount would be paid within one hour as they had furnished the bank details only this morning. However, the amount was not transferred till the end of the day, the HC questioned on who gave wrong instructions to the prosecutor.

“You will make an additional deposit of Rs25000 for making the statement that money has been transferred,” said the bench while keeping the matter for passing formal order on Wednesday.

Last week, the court had emphasised the Maharashtra government's duty to provide not only proper financial and medical assistance, but also counselling to survivors under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.