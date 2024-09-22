 Mumbai Traffic Update: BKC Route To Be Closed For CJI Visit On September 23 ; Check Diversion Routes Here
Key roads will be shut down to ensure security, with alternative routes provided for commuters. Residents and office-goers are advised to follow the traffic diversions to avoid delays, the cops appealed.

Updated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 09:38 PM IST
Representative Image | X/@ANI

Traffic curbs have been announced for the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) for today (September 23) as Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will lay the foundation stone of the Bombay High Court's new complex. The traffic police have also issued an advisory in this regard.

As per the advisory, the road to be closed is New English School Road (both directions) connecting Ramkrishna Paramhansa Marg and JL Shirsekar Marg. The faculties visiting the event are allowed to use the said road. As an alternative, motorists can use Mahatma Gandhi Vidya Mandir Road. The traffic curbs will be lifted after 9pm. 

