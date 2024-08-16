Bombay HC Summons BJP MP Narayan Rane On Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Vinayak Raut's Election Corruption Plea

Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday issued summons to BJP MP Narayan Rane on a petition filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut seeking cancellation of Rane’s election from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency. Raut’s plea alleged that the MP and his campaign workers had resorted to “corrupt and illegal practices” to secure a win.

Justice Sarang Kotwal issued summons (notice) to Rane and sought his reply to Raut’s plea. The HC has kept the matter for hearing on September 12.

Elections for the Ratnagiri- Sindhudurg constituency were held on May 7 and the results were declared on June 4. Rane was declared as the winning candidate with 4,48,514 votes. Raut secured 4,00,656, losing the election by a margin of 47,858 votes.

The plea filed through advocate Asim Sarode has sought that the Election Commission of India (ECI) be directed to conduct fresh / re-election for the said constituency. Till the final order, the plea has sought that Rane be restrained from acting as an MP.

Raut has claimed that a video has surfaced that shows Rane’s supporters distributing money to voters by showing them an EVM and asking them to vote for Rane. The plea has sought that an independent committee be constituted to probe the video.

As per the Representation of People Act, 1951, the campaign activities are to be halted 48 hours before elections, however, Rane’s workers were found campaigning even on the day before the elections which is in “clear violation of statutory provision”, the plea added.

Raut had filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra on May 16 claiming that “corrupt practices, such as intimidating and bribing voters, are violation of the model code of conduct”. As the state Chief Electoral Officer did not look into his complaint, he approached the high court.

Read Also Bombay High Court To Pass Order On Sachin Waze Release Plea On August 23

The plea has alleged that Rane’s son, MLA Nitesh Rane, allegedly threatened voters at a public meeting on April 13. “It was a direct threat to voters and disturbed the free and fair election process,” the plea contended.