Bombay HC seeks suggestions to enhance virtual learning for special students

The Bombay High Court was on Monday informed that nearly one thousand schools for special children were facing technical issues which resultantly disturbed the virtual learning of these students.

A Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni, having noted the scenario, ordered the petitioner Anamprem, an NGO working for special children, to submit their suggestions as to how virtual learning could be made more friendly and easy for such students.

The Bench was dealing with the NGO's plea highlighting various glitches in the virtual classrooms being conducted for the students in view of the pandemic.

The plea accordingly urged the judges to issue appropriate orders to the Union as well as the State government for providing more friendly learning process for them.

"The judges have ordered us to submit the recommendations within a week. A further directive has been issued to the state government to clarify its stand as to whether it would consider our suggestions or not," advocate Uday Warunjikar, appearing for the NGO said.

The matter would be next heard in January.