Bombay HC Rejects Dismissed Cop Sunil Mane's Bail Plea In Antilia Bomb Scare And Mansukh Hiran Murder Case

Sunil Mane | BL Soni

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of former policeman Sunil Mane, who was arrested for his alleged role in the bomb scare at Ambani residence, Antilia, and murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Prithviraj Chavan observed that prima facie there was evidence against him. The court also noted that the offences against Mane were serious in nature and the possibility of him tampering with evidence and witnesses cannot be ruled out.

A senior inspector of police, Mane was arrested in April 2021, in connection with the explosives-laden SUV vehicle recovered outside Antilia on February 15, 2021. He was also arrested for Hiran’s murder, who owned the vehicle. Hiran's body was found in a creek in Thane on March 5.

Mane had sought bail claiming there was no evidence against him. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) claimed Mane was part of the conspiracy to kill Hiran.

Rejecting the bail plea, the HC said that the material submitted by the prosecution would prima facie point out the manner in which a "preplanned and larger conspiracy was hatched to eliminate deceased Mansukh Hiran".

Noting that the further investigation was on, the bench said that it "hopes and trusts that the NIA will take the said investigation to its logical end expeditiously and ensure that justice is done to the deceased’s family”.

The court said prima facie there was sufficient material to indicate involvement and complicity of Mane in the murder of deceased Mansukh Hiran. It also saod that the possibility of Mane tampering with witnesses cannot be ruled out in view of the fact that he was a cop.

"The offences are quite serious, including the offences under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. It would not at all be just and proper to release the appellant on bail, which would frustrate the trial," HC underlined.

Ten persons, including Mane, dismissed policemen Sachin Waze, Pradeep Sharma and Vinayak Shinde have been arrested in the case.