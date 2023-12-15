Mumbai: NIA Court Rejects Dismissed Cop Sunil Mane’s Bail Plea In Antilia Bomb Scare And Mansukh Hiren Murder Case

Sunil Mane | BL Soni

Mumbai: The special NIA court on Friday rejected bail plea of dismissed cop Sunil Mane, booked for conspiring to kill Thane trader Mansukh Hiren observing that there is enough incriminating evidence against Mane.

Mane had moved a bail plea claiming that he has no role to play in the incident of planting an explosive laden car outside Antilia on February 25, 2021 and further, there is hardly any direct evidence to show his involvement in the murder of Hiran executed on March 5, 2021.

Mane was arrested by the NIA on April 23 for his role in the killing of Thane trader Hiren. It is claimed that he was part of the conspiracy hatched allegedly by Vaze for murder of Hiren and he was also allegedly present when Vaze and encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma met to hatch the conspiracy to murder.

Incriminating evidence against the accused: Court

The court while rejecting his plea has observed that, "In some and substance, it is seen that prosecution has statements of witnesses and protected witnesses, incriminating evidence such as CDR to frame charges against the accused."

The court noted that, It was Mane who identified Hiren for the purpose of abduction and murder. when he was called to the unit of CIU which was headed by Sachin Vaze. Further the court noted that Mane called Hiren to meet posing as another officer. Later, the court noted Mane only handed him over to the four accused who subsequently killed him and dumped his body in a creek. "As per the statements of witnesses, the presence of this applicant is seen," the court said.

Antilia bomb scare & Mansukh Hiran murder case is related, says court

The court further rejected Mane's arguments that the incident of planting explosives and murder of Hiren was a separate incident.

The court said, "It is also seen that Mansukh was killed because of crime dated Feb 25, 2021. At this juncture, the criminal act dated Feb 25, 2021 of planting explosives in Scorpio and the murder of Mansukh cannot be segregated.”

"It is well-planned act and "highend" criminal conspiracy with intent to strike terror in the minds of common people," the court said while rejecting Mane's bail plea.