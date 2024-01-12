Bombay HC Refuses To Grant Urgent Hearing To Plea Seeking Restrain On Manoj Jarange Patil, Activists From Entering Mumbai On Jan 20

Bombay High Court | File

The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to grant urgent hearing to a public interest litigation seeking restrain on Manoj Jarange Patil and his activists from entering the city on January 20 to press their demand for reservation for Maratha community in government jobs and education.

The petition was mentioned before a division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor by advocate RN Kachve, advocate for Hemant Patil.

"One crore people likely to assemble at Azad Maidan"

Kachve contended that around one crore people were likely to assemble at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai under the leadership of Manoj Jarange-Patil.

However, the bench observed that it was the prerogative of the authorities to decide on permissions for such gatherings and not the court.

“Don't wrap the court into all this. What can be done in such matters?” the CJ asked. The bench remarked that it was not an authority to maintain law and order situation in the city and State.

The court petitioner to approach the appropriate authorities to take action.

Can't entertain matters on apprehension...: Court

“We cannot start entertaining matters on apprehension that 1-2 crore (people) are going to assemble in Bombay….. we have more important work. Go to authorities. We are not sitting here to maintain law and order,

Patil filed the PIL after Manoj Jarange Patil announced to bring lakhs of people in Mumbai and sit on protest here till their demand for reservation for Maratha community was met.

The agitators will march towards Mumbai from Jalna district of Maharashtra and pass through Beed, Ahmednagar, Pune to finally reach Azad Maidan in Mumbai on January 20.

The plea also seeks registration of FIR against Jarange-Patil for offence of breach of peace, public nuisance and sedition. It claimed that the petitioner had sent a representation to police on January 5 to register an FIR. However, as there was no response, he approached the HC.