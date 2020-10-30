Bombay HC pulls up I&B Ministry over disclosing personal details of more than 4,000 RTI applicants on its website

The Bombay High Court on Thursday pulled up the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting over display personal details of more than 4000 RTI applicants on its website.

As per the report by Live Law, the bench was hearing a plea filed by RTI activist Saket Gokhle against the ministry over displaying his personal details on its website. During the hearing, the ministry informed the bench that it has displayed the personal details of more than 4000 of such RTI applicants on its website.

The data was removed later on August 1, 2020, the ministry claimed.

Earlier on October 15, the Bombay High Court had directed the ministry to file an affidavit clarifying if it displayed personal details of all RTI applicants on its website or if activist Saket Gokhale had been "singled out".

Gokhale, who was inundated with hate calls and messages after he filed a plea in Allahabad High Court in July seeking a stay on the ''Bhoomi Pujan'' of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in view of COVID-19 pandemic, alleged that his personal details were made public by the ministry.

He should be paid a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the trauma he underwent, his petition demanded.

As per the activist's plea, his details were displayed on the website in November 2019 and removed in September this year, after he wrote to the ministry.

