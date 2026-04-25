Bombay HC Orders FIR Against Two Cops, Six Others In Mumbai Extortion Case Linked To Data Theft | file pic

Mumbai: On the directions of the Bombay High Court, an FIR has been registered against two police sub-inspectors for extortion of a man accused of alleged data theft from a private firm.

Six other persons from the firm have also been booked. The police officials have been identified as Laxman Kakade, currently posted with the Navi Mumbai police, and Manisha Chaugule, who remains attached to the cyber call of Khar police station, where the extortion allegedly took place.

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The complainant, Subhojit Day, 30, a resident of Diva in Thane, was an executive with Sparsh Liaison Services LLP in Khar West. The company facilitates departmental permissions for restaurants and bars.

According to the FIR, the incident dates back to July 16, 2024, when Day and two colleagues, Shashank Pawar and Raj Their, were directed by the firm’s senior manager Rasika Bhirwatkar to surrender their official and personal mobile phones over alleged data theft.

When Day refused to hand over his personal device, he was allegedly abused and threatened by the company’s co-owner, Indrajit Singh, via a phone call. The complaint further states that another employee, Sachin Kesarkar, physically assaulted one of Day’s colleagues inside the office.

Day also alleged that his bag, containing cash, documents, and bank cards, was forcibly withheld. Subsequently, Day and his colleagues were summoned to the Khar police station regarding the complaint. Day claimed that during questioning, Chaugule forcibly accessed his personal phone.

He further alleged that inside the cyber cell office, Singh, in the presence of Kakade, coerced him into sharing passwords for his bank accounts and mobile applications. This led to the alleged transfer of ₹1 lakh from Day’s account to that of one of the suspects.

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Day also claimed he was threatened with false cases unless he paid an additional ₹10 lakh. The suspects allegedly further damaged his reputation by circulating WhatsApp messages labelling the victims as fraudsters.

The Khar police have registered the case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including wrongful confinement, extortion, and dishonest misappropriation, alongside provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Day stated that the FIR was only lodged after he approached the Bombay High Court, as the police had initially refused to act. The accused include Indrajit Singh, Chanchal Singh, Rasika Bhirwatkar, Sachin Kesarkar, Mayur Kharpekar, Kakade, and Chaugule.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court was informed that DCP (Zone IX) has transferred the investigation to the Juhu police station. The court has directed that a report be submitted within four weeks and ordered the Khar police to hand over the seized phones to the Juhu police in the presence of the petitioners.