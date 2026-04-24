Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Ghatkopar Family Duped Of ₹1.1 Crore In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam; Case Registered

Cyber fraudsters posing as police dupe Ghatkopar family of ₹1.1 crore in ‘digital arrest’ scam | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 24: In a shocking case of cyber fraud, a 47-year-old woman from Ghatkopar and her elderly parents were allegedly duped of Rs 1.10 crore by fraudsters posing as police officials in a so-called “digital arrest” scam. An FIR has been registered at the East Region Cyber Police Station against three unidentified accused.

Fraud unfolded over several weeks

According to the complaint filed by Lina Vijay Hate (47), a private company employee and resident of Ghatkopar West, the incident took place between April 5 and April 22, 2026.

According to the FIR, the complainant stated that on April 5, her 85-year-old father received a call from an unknown number. The caller identified himself as “Police Inspector Ranjit Kumar” from the Mumbai Police Headquarters and claimed that her father’s Aadhaar details had been misused in a terrorism-related case registered in Tamil Nadu.

The caller further alleged that a case (CN 9527) had been registered against her father and that he needed to report to the ATS office in Lucknow within two hours.

Impersonation and intimidation tactics

When the family expressed inability due to the father’s age, the call was allegedly transferred to another person claiming to be an ATS officer from Lucknow. Subsequently, a man identifying himself as “Inspector Shivkumar Pandey” contacted them via video call, appearing in police uniform, which convinced the family of his authenticity.

The fraudsters then claimed that Rs 80 lakh worth of suspicious transactions had been traced to an HDFC Bank account in the father’s name, linking him to a money laundering case.

They threatened the family with arrest and instructed them to remain isolated inside their home, warning them of dire consequences if they disclosed the matter to anyone.

Use of fake documents and surveillance

Under constant surveillance via video calls and messaging apps, the accused allegedly forced the complainant to download the Signal app and share sensitive financial details.

They also sent forged documents bearing the names and logos of the Supreme Court of India and the Reserve Bank of India, including fake “arrest warrants” and “asset seizure orders”, to make the scam appear legitimate.

Money transferred under pressure

Acting under fear, the complainant transferred Rs 60 lakh, Rs 25 lakh, and another Rs 25 lakh in three separate transactions between April 15 and April 17 to different bank accounts provided by the accused, including accounts under the names of TPP Enterprises, Shree Bhuvneshwar Enterprises, and Yesbee Infrastructure and Development Pvt. Ltd.

Complaint filed, probe underway

The complainant later realised the fraud after reading a news article describing a similar modus operandi. She subsequently lodged a complaint on the national cyber helpline (1930) and later approached the police.

Police officials said the accused used psychological pressure, impersonation, and forged official documents to extort money from the victims. Further investigation is underway to trace the accused and recover the defrauded amount.

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Mumbai Police have once again urged citizens to remain cautious of such scams and not to trust calls from unknown persons claiming to be law enforcement officials without proper verification.

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