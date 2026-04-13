Mumbai Woman Duped of ₹60 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam, Forced To Sell Property

Mumbai Woman Duped of Rs 60 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam, Forced To Sell Property | Representational Image

A 58 year old woman from Mumbai’s western suburbs has fallen victim to a chilling cyber fraud, losing Rs 60 lakh to scammers posing as police personnel. The fraudsters created a sense of urgency and fear, convincing her that she was under investigation in a money laundering case linked to her Aadhaar details.

The government has repeatedly clarified that there is no such thing as a ‘digital arrest’, yet such scams continue to trap unsuspecting citizens.

Fake Cops, Real Threats

According to the police, the ordeal began a month after the woman’s husband passed away last year. She received a video call from a man claiming to be a Delhi police officer. He alleged that a bank account linked to her Aadhaar card was involved in a Rs 1.5 crore money laundering case.

When she questioned the jurisdiction, the call was quickly transferred to another fraudster posing as a senior Mumbai police official. The caller escalated the pressure, warning her of arrest and subjecting her to what he called a “digital inquiry”.

Forced to Sell Assets

Already burdened with loans taken by her late husband, the woman was told that clearing her debts would help her prove her innocence. The fraudsters even accessed details of her property and urged her to sell it.

Unable to find a buyer, she sold her gold to arrange Rs 35 lakh. The scammers then sent an accomplice near her residence to collect the cash. Days later, she arranged another Rs 25 lakh, which was again collected in person by a different individual.

Realisation and Police Complaint

It was only when the so called officers stopped responding to her calls that the woman realised she had been duped. Despite repeated demands for more money, she grew suspicious and approached the police, leading to the registration of an FIR.

Officials have reiterated that law enforcement agencies never conduct inquiries or demand money through calls or video interactions. Citizens are urged to remain cautious and report suspicious activity immediately.

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