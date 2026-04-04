Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Panvel Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹1.54 Crore In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam Over 8 Days, Police Launch Probe

Panvel man loses ₹1.54 crore in cyber scam after fraudsters impose fake ‘digital arrest’ via video calls | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, April 4: A 62-year-old senior citizen from Panvel was duped of Rs 1.54 crore by a cybercrime gang that placed him under a fake 'digital arrest,' threatening him with a bogus case and forcing him to remain on continuous video calls for eight days. Navi Mumbai Cyber Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the accused.

Fraudsters posed as Delhi ATS officials

The victim was contacted on March 23 via a WhatsApp video call from an international number by a fraudster posing as an officer from the Delhi ATS headquarters.

The caller falsely claimed that a SIM card issued in the victim’s name had been used by a suspect, identified as Dr Sahani, in a Delhi bomb blast case and for financial irregularities worth Rs 2.75 crore.

Police said the accused then declared that the victim was under 'digital arrest' until the inquiry was completed and forced him to stay connected on a 24-hour video call.

To intensify the fear, the fraudsters sent fake documents, including an arrest warrant and a letter bearing an RBI seal, making the threat appear legitimate.

Victim coerced into transferring money

“Under the guise of verification, the accused convinced the victim to transfer money to multiple bank accounts, assuring him that the amount would be returned after the investigation,” a cyber police officer said.

Fearing legal consequences, the victim transferred Rs 1.54 crore between March 23 and March 31. The accused later instructed him to collect documents from Panvel Police Station, but upon visiting the station, he realised no such case existed and that he had been cheated. He subsequently lodged a complaint with the cyber police.

Case registered under multiple sections

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 318(4), 319(2), 338, 340(2), 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act. The investigation is being led by Police Inspector Vishal Patil.

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“No police or government agency conducts arrests through video calls or asks citizens to transfer money for verification. People must remain alert and report such calls immediately,” the officer said.

Police have urged citizens to contact their nearest police station or dial the cyber helpline 1930 in case of any suspicious communication.

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