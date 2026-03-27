Navi Mumbai Cyber Crime: HDFC Bank Staffer Among 2 Arrested In ₹65.16 Lakh Online Gaming Fraud With Dubai Links

Cyber police arrest two accused including bank staffer in ₹65 lakh online gaming fraud linked to Dubai network | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, March 27: The Navi Mumbai Cyber Police have arrested two persons, including an assistant manager at HDFC Bank, for allegedly duping a 30-year-old businessman of Rs 65.16 lakh through an online gaming fraud, with investigation revealing links to Dubai. The police have also seized 86 bank account kits, 64 ATM cards, 15 SIM cards and electronic devices used in the crime.

Bank employee among accused in fraud case

The accused have been identified as Vishal Ramratan Jaiswal (26) and Avesh Dharmendra Varman (26), both residents of Jogeshwari. Jaiswal was working as a Security Assistant Manager at HDFC Bank.

They were apprehended from Behram Baug following technical analysis of mobile numbers used in the fraud. Having a background in banking, Jaiswal was well-versed with the technicalities involved in opening bank accounts and hence was involved in opening mule accounts of several people.

Victim lured through fake online gaming platform

According to police, the complainant, a Koparkhairane-based businessman, had registered in 2023 on an online platform named 'SAT Sports', believing it to be a legitimate listed company.

The accused lured him into investing in games like Teen Patti and casino by promising high returns and initially credited small amounts to gain his trust.

Over the next three years, the victim invested Rs 65.16 lakh, while the platform falsely reflected profits of Rs 1.25 crore. However, when he attempted to withdraw the amount, he realised he had been cheated and approached the Cyber Police.

Probe uncovers organised racket with Dubai links

A case was registered, and under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Vishal Patil and Police Sub-Inspector Rahul Koli, a probe was launched. The investigation led to the arrest of the accused and seizure of key materials, including bank kits, ATM cards, SIM cards, mobile phones, a laptop and a POS machine.

“During the investigation, it was found that the accused were operating a well-organised racket by procuring and activating SIM cards in India and sending them to their associates in Dubai, who used them to siphon off the defrauded money. We are probing the involvement of other members in the network,” Senior Inspector Vishal Patil said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they procured and activated SIM cards in India and sent them to accomplices in Dubai, who used them to facilitate withdrawal of the defrauded funds. Police suspect the involvement of more individuals in the racket and are continuing with the investigation.

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Police issue advisory to citizens

Authorities have urged citizens to avoid unverified gaming platforms and schemes promising high returns, and to report such frauds immediately to the cyber helpline.

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