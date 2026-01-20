Maharashtra Cyber Fraud: Solapur Jeweller Duped Of ₹7.36 Lakh In Fake Online Gaming Investment Scam Promising High Returns; Case Registered

Cyber Crime Police register a case after a Solapur-based jeweller is cheated through a fraudulent online gaming investment scheme promising high returns | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 20: A 34-year-old jeweller was lured by a scammer to buy a fraudulent investment scheme wherein investors were promised 200 to 300 per cent returns on investment in different online gaming companies.

How the scam unfolded

According to the police, the complainant hails from Solapur. In July last year, the complainant received a message on his Telegram app from an unknown person who claimed to be giving 200 to 300 per cent returns in 10 days on investment through his company.

The scammer also told the complainant that he could invest a minimum of Rs 100 and a maximum of Rs 50 lakh to earn profit. The scammer further claimed that the invested money was used in the share market and different online gaming companies, and returns were given back to the investors.

Out of curiosity to earn quick money in a short time, the complainant clicked on a link provided in the message. The link directed him to a fraudulent gaming website, where he registered and opened an account.

The complainant initially invested Rs 2,000 and received Rs 4,000. He then invested some more amount and received returns again, after which he trusted the investment model and decided to invest consistently.

Loss of Rs 7.36 lakh

Thereafter, from July 8 till October 11, the complainant transferred Rs 7.36 lakh into different beneficiary accounts in over 40 transactions, on the instructions of the scammer, police said.

When the complainant did not receive his returns on investment, he tried contacting the scammer. However, after receiving no response, he realised that he had been duped. He then raised a complaint on the cyber crime helpline, following which a case was recently registered by the cyber crime police.

Case registered

The case has been registered under Sections 316 (criminal breach of trust), 318 (cheating), and 319 (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act.

