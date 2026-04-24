NMMC Deputy Commissioner Caught Accepting ₹42,000 Bribe, Sent To Taloja Jail For 14 Days Judicial Custody |

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has suspended Deputy Commissioner Dr Kailas Gaikwad after he was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 42,000, while a court has now remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody and sent him to Taloja Central Jail.

ACB arrests encroachment official over bill clearance

Gaikwad, who was serving in the encroachment department, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding money from a contractor to clear pending bills. Following his arrest, the civic administration issued a suspension order on April 22, citing the seriousness of the corruption charges.

According to officials, Gaikwad had demanded Rs 42,000 to approve the contractor’s dues. Acting on a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and apprehended him inside his office at the municipal headquarters while accepting the bribe. The incident triggered significant uproar within civic circles.

Court orders 14 days judicial custody

After his arrest, Gaikwad was initially remanded to two days of police custody. Upon completion of this period on Friday, he was produced before a court in Belapur, which ordered 14 days of judicial custody. He has since been lodged in Taloja Central Jail.

In its suspension order, the municipal corporation imposed strict conditions. During the suspension period, Gaikwad’s headquarters has been designated as Vashi Public Hospital, and he cannot leave without prior permission from the municipal commissioner. He is also barred from engaging in any private employment or business, failing which further disciplinary action will be initiated.

38 tola gold, Rs 2.5 lakh cash seized from house

DySP Dharamraj Sonke from ACB is continuing its investigation to determine whether more individuals are involved in the bribery network. "In house search we found 38 tola gold worth Rs 50 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh cash," Sonke said. DMC Kisanrao Palande from NMMC said, "Gaikwad was primarily Casualty-Medical incharge in health department and deputy commissioner was additional charge in encroachment."

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