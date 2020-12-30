Bombay HC makes way for Mumbai's slum rehabilitation project in Cuff Parade, soon 7000 dwellers to have better homes

Bombay HC stated that "For rehabilitation of this slum area, many developers had submitted their proposal, and none of the proposals were found valid. Piecemeal implementation of the scheme is not viable. Precaution's proposal is for the entire area. This proposal could not be processed because of the pending litigations. 84 per cent of the eligible slum dwellers of 23 co-operative housing societies are supporting Precaution's proposal. The financial position of Precaution and its holding company has been found sufficiently robust to ensure that the project is completed and the slum dwellers are housed."

Court further added, "Slum dwellers have been waiting for rehabilitation for over two decades. They submit that the only consequence of setting aside the impugned order will be that the process will start all over again, meaning the slum dwellers will continue living in squalid conditions. Ultimately such schemes are implemented to mitigate the hardship of the slum dwellers and they should not be casually set aside by the writ courts only on technical grounds unless a case of gross illegalities or failure of justice is made out. Considering the totality of the circumstances, we conclude that no interference in writ jurisdiction is warranted. Writ Petition is dismissed."

In this most awaited case judgement although an army of lawyers stood up in this case, but an interesting thing also took place, Shrinivas Sharad Bobde who appeared on behalf of the slum dwellers.

Reacting to the court order, developer ShapoorJi Palonji director Dr. Rajendra Pratap Singh said, "We would like to start the work as soon as possible and complete the project so that a better life can be started for thousands of slum dwellers. Also, this project is a landmark project. For the first time, an SRA project will have all the features of a smart city which will be equipped with many facilities including CCTV, Security, Public WiFi, Waste Management, Energy Management and Water Management etc. "

Spread over 28 acres, the project will have 30 storey high rise towers will be built. Significantly, under the SRA scheme, only a maximum of 22 storey buildings have been built so far. This Project is being made in one of the most expensive areas of the country in Cuff Parade. Prices of land, touch the sky in the Cuff Parade and it is one of the most expensive areas in the country. After this SRA project, the person living in the slums here can become a millionaire.