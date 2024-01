Kala Ghoda Arts Festival |

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted permission to hold the Kala Ghoda Art Festival subject to conditions. Henceforth, authorities are to give permission, in compliance of an earlier HC order, to the Kala Ghoda Association to hold the event.

However, this order is not applicable to other entities who wish to hold events at Cross Maidan in Churchgate. They have to seek permission from the Bombay High Court.



More details are awaited.