Bombay HC asks Somaiya hospital to deposit Rs 10 lakh

Observing that poor patients wont be in a position to furnish documentary proof for free treatment, the Bombay High Court on Friday ordered KJ Somaiya hospital to deposit Rs 10 lakh. The HC was hearing a plea filed by seven residents from Bandra, who were forced to cough up over Rs 12 lakh for their Covid treatment.

A bench of Justices Ramesh Dhanuka and Madhav Jamdar has granted two weeks time to the Hospital to deposit Rs 10 lakh in the court.

"A person belonging to the weaker section or the indigent section,who is suffering from a disease like COVID-19 cannot be expected to produce certificates from a tehsildar or social welfare officer before seeking admission in the hospital," the judges observed, while ordering the hospital to deposit the amount.

The observation was made in response to the submission of the hospital through senior counsel Janak Dwarkadas, who argued that these seven persons did not produce any document to show that they belonged to the weaker sections.