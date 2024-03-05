Bombay HC Acquits Professor GN Saibaba, 5 Others In Alleged Maoist Links Case

Dr GN Saibaba | PTI

Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday acquitted former DU Professor GN Saibaba and 5 others in the case of alleged Maoist links. They had challenged the sessions court order convicting them in 2017.

The court also set aside the life sentence imposed on 54-year-old Saibaba.

A division bench of Justices Vinay Joshi and Valmiki SA Menezes also acquitted five others accused in the case. Saibaba, who is wheelchair-bound due to physical disability, is lodged in the Nagpur Central Jail since his arrest in the case in 2014.

In March 2017, a sessions court in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district convicted Saibaba and five others, including a journalist and a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student, for alleged Maoist links and for indulging in activities amounting to waging war against the country.

The trial court had held Saibaba and others guilty under various provisions of the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code.

On October 14, 2022, another bench of the HC acquitted Saibaba, noting the trial proceedings were "null and void" in the absence of a valid sanction under the UAPA.

The Maharashtra government on the same day approached the Supreme Court challenging the decision.

SC Orders Bombay HC To Hear Fresh Plea In The Case

The apex court initially stayed the order and later in April 2023, set aside the HC order and directed it to hear the appeal filed by Saibaba afresh.

The earlier HC bench comprising Justices Rohit Deo and Anil Pansare, in its October 2022 judgment, said the sanction to prosecute under the UAPA was granted in 2014 against the five accused, who were arrested first, and then against Saibaba in 2015.

The bench had noted that in 2014, when the trial court took cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the prosecution, there was no sanction to prosecute Saibaba under the UAPA.

Justice Deo, who was due to retire in December 2025, tendered his resignation on August 4, 2023, citing personal reasons.