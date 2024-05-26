BMC's Maiden Pilot Project: Senior Citizen Daycare Center Set To Open In Goregaon East Within Two Months

BMC Headquarters | File Photo

The BMC is rolling out a pilot project to set up daycare centers for senior citizens in Goregaon East, marking a pioneering effort in the city. The 'Virangula Kendra' daycare center for seniors is being established within a civic-run working women's hostel in Goregaon, which began operations earlier this year. This new facility for senior citizens is expected to be up and running in the next two months. Additionally, the BMC plans to set up a children’s daycare center within the same hostel building.

The 'Virangula Kendra' facility for senior citizens, which can accommodate between 30 to 40 individuals, will have a full-time caretaker appointed by the BMC. The center will offer senior citizens a space for recreational activities such as games, reading, and watching TV. According to the BMC planning department's proposal, the centers will operate for a minimum of 10 hours each day. Senior citizens can choose to stay for the full 10 hours or a shorter duration, based on their convenience.

A BMC official added, “We will conduct meditation and yoga sessions, as well as health care sessions, to promote the well-being of the senior citizens. An on-site caretaker will be available at all times to assist seniors, ensuring their comfort and safety. Additionally, we will furnish the center with newspapers, books, and TVs, offering recreational opportunities. Furthermore, seniors will benefit from fortnightly medical check-ups to monitor their health and well-being."

A BMC official stated, "We aim to create arrangements where senior citizens can take short naps if they wish. Additionally, we plan to offer food for sale at the centers. These facilities are likely to be established in BMC amenity spaces and operated by NGOs. The NGO will be responsible for providing various services and managing the center's activities."

Initially, as part of a pilot project, the BMC plans to open one center in the western suburbs - Goregaon. If successful, the initiative will be expanded citywide, with the goal of having at least one center per ward. "Ultimately, we aim to have centers in all wards, but this will depend on the success of the initial center in the first six months and the availability of suitable spaces across the city," the official added.

Located on the ground floor of the 16-storey working women's hostel in Goregaon, the daycare center for senior citizens is currently under construction. This facility is part of the civic-run hostel, inaugurated earlier this year on International Women's Day, providing accommodation for nearly 180 women. Alongside amenities like a dormitory, recreational spaces, dining hall, and canteen, the center for senior citizens is set to commence operations within the next few months. Concurrently, the BMC is also considering the establishment of a children's daycare center within the same premises.

In the 2024 – 25 fiscal budget, the BMC unveiled plans to create seven Virangula Kendras, one in each of the city’s seven zones, as part of a fresh policy endeavoring to enhance the well-being of senior citizens. While Rs. 19 crore was designated for the development of the working women’s hostel, another Rs. 7 crore has been set aside for the implementation of the daycare center scheme in this year’s financial budget.