BMC’s hawkers policy: 4,100 authorised stall licence holders to be excluded

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has designated a spot for the hawkers to conduct their business and the process of issuing them licences is underway. The corporation has decided to exclude 4,100 stall licence holders from its hawker plan. As a result, the stall holders are exempt from the terms and conditions of the hawkers policy.

On Thursday, a delegation of stall licence holders met Mayor Kishori Pedenekar and demanded that they be excluded from the hawkers policy. Along with Pednekar, standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav and BMC commissioner Pravin Pardeshi and the group leaders were present at the meeting. The delegation demanded that it ought to be allowed to conduct business at its existing spot until the next order.

Three spots were selected for hawkers, but now the process will be modified after the meeting with the delegation of stall holders. The process of issuing licences will be initiated by registering the eligibility of the stall holders. A survey was conducted in 2014, after which the process was stalled.