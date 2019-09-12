BMC to spend Rs 95 crore on rebuilding bridges

Mumbai; The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will spend Rs95.42 crore on the reconstruction of seven bridges in the eastern and western suburbs.

The proposal for the reconstruction of the bridges was tabled and approved at the standing committee meeting held on Wednesday.

According to the chief engineer of the bridges department, Sanjay Darade, work will start after the required permissions and NOCs are obtained from the traffic department.

By 2020, all the seven bridges will be open for use, said Darade. After the collapse of the Himalaya foot overbridge at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on March 14, a structural audit of the bridges was conducted.

The report suggested that seven bridges in the eastern and western suburbs were in an extremely dilapidated condition.