Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to impose water cuts on seven wards on November 11 due to maintenance works

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will impose water cut in seven municipal wards on November 11.

The wards - M east (Govandi, Shivaji Nagar, Mankhurd and Deonar), M west (Chembur Tilak Nagar), F north (Matunga, Wadala, Sion), F south (Parel, Sewri), B ward (Dongri, Bhindi Bazar), E ward (Byculla) and A ward (Cuffe Parade, Colaba and Churchgate) will not receive water supply on November 11 between 10 am and 8 pm, the next day (November 12) these seven wards will receive water with low pressure.

The water department of the civic body stated, a leak in pipeline has been detected near Suman Nagar, Chembur (East), for which repairing works will be undertaken on November 11. The 1800 metre diameter pipeline passing below Suman Nagar supplies water to several residential pockets of Eastern suburbs and South Mumbai.

The civic body has appealed Mumbaikars to make adequate storage of water by November 10 and to use water cautiously unless supply gets restored.