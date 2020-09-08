BMC team snoops at Kangana's office pad

Ranaut tweeted about the BMC team's inspection. "They (BMC) have forcefully taken over my office and are measuring everything. I have all the papers, BMC permissions. Nothing has been done illegally in my property. BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice; today they raided my place without any notice, tomorrow they will demolish the entire structure", Ranaut said.

Sharing a video of a magazine shoot at her office, Kangana Ranaut wrote in Hindi, "This is the office of Manikarnika Films in Mumbai. I built it following 15 years of hard work. I had always dreamt of having my own office, for times when I become a film producer. But it looks like my dream is about to be shattered. All of a sudden, BMC officials have come to my office today." Ranaut has also alleged in her tweet that the BMC officials who visited her premises "harassed" her neighbours and told them, "Woh jo madam hai uski kartoot ka parinam sabko bharna hoga (Everyone will have to face the consequences of the handiwork of that madam (Kangana Ranaut))".

Meanwhile, a source from the BMC's building proposal department said that in 2018, the civic body had issued a notice to Ranaut for alleged illegal extension in her office at Bandra under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act. “The matter is pending in Dindoshi court, as the actor had challenged the BMC notice,” said a senior civic official.