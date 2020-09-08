BMC team snoops at Kangana's office pad

A team of BMC officials visited the office of Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut at Pali Hill in Bandra west on Monday afternoon, to check on an alleged illegal extension. This comes two days before her proposed return to Mumbai, which has become a matter of controversy following her recent comments about the maximum city, likening it to 'Pakistan-occupied Kashmir' (PoK).
According to officials, there is an illegal extension in her office, and a team from the civic building proposal department visited the premises and conducted an inspection, to check any deviation from approved plans. However, as of now, there is no clarity on whether the BMC had received any complaint about the alleged illegal construction and whether there were any old complaints. The BMC has not issued any official statement on its action.
Ranaut tweeted about the BMC team's inspection. "They (BMC) have forcefully taken over my office and are measuring everything. I have all the papers, BMC permissions. Nothing has been done illegally in my property. BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice; today they raided my place without any notice, tomorrow they will demolish the entire structure", Ranaut said.
Sharing a video of a magazine shoot at her office, Kangana Ranaut wrote in Hindi, "This is the office of Manikarnika Films in Mumbai. I built it following 15 years of hard work. I had always dreamt of having my own office, for times when I become a film producer. But it looks like my dream is about to be shattered. All of a sudden, BMC officials have come to my office today." Ranaut has also alleged in her tweet that the BMC officials who visited her premises "harassed" her neighbours and told them, "Woh jo madam hai uski kartoot ka parinam sabko bharna hoga (Everyone will have to face the consequences of the handiwork of that madam (Kangana Ranaut))".
Meanwhile, a source from the BMC's building proposal department said that in 2018, the civic body had issued a notice to Ranaut for alleged illegal extension in her office at Bandra under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act. “The matter is pending in Dindoshi court, as the actor had challenged the BMC notice,” said a senior civic official.
The action, however, comes on the heels of the spat between Ranaut and Shiv Sena member of Parliament and leader Sanjay Raut, sparked off by the actor comparing Mumbai to PoK.
"There is nothing to comment on the issue," said a senior official from the BMC H westward (Bandra west, Khar) refusing to divulge any information about the inspection.
2-week quarantine
Kangana Ranaut, who is scheduled to reach Mumbai on September 9, will have to follow home quarantine rules. "A two-week home quarantine is mandatory for all domestic travellers. She (Ranaut) too will have to follow rules that are meant for all citizens/travellers landing in Mumbai via domestic flights," said Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velarsu.
