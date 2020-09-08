Y-plus security for Kangana Ranaut, but why?

Deshmukh, who had last week likened Mumbai Police to Scotland Yard, too feels Kangana should be declared a person no grata as far as the state is concerned, especially in view of her disparaging comment that she does not feel safe in the city. ‘‘Some people are trying to target Mumbai Police. An IPS officer has gone to court against this. After, her remarks about Mumbai Police, she has no right to live in Maharashtra or Mumbai.”

Minister of Relief and Rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar, too, targeted the BJP, saying, "By providing Y grade security to Kangana, the party has decided to go along with her. The BJP will continue to insult Maharashtra and the state police till Bihar elections. I strongly condemn it,’’ he noted.

Wadettiwar further said Kangana was 'the BJP’s parrot' and he won’t be surprised to see her being nominated to the Rajya Sabha. He also dubbed her a 'traitor'.

On the other hand, Raut, who had referred to her as 'haramkhor', went on to add that the Sena follows the ideology of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Great Maharana Pratap, "who have taught us to respect women. But some persons, with malicious intent, are spreading misinformation that the Shiv Sena has insulted women. But one should not forget that those making these allegations have themselves insulted Mumbai and our deity Mumbadevi. Shiv Sena will continue to fight for the pride of women, that is what our great Shiv Sena supremo taught us’’.

If the Maharashtra government speaks against Dawood tomorrow, the Central government will also give him protection, said Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik with obvious sarcasm. Meanwhile, Sarnaik has submitted a letter to Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal with the plea that the House should unanimously pass a resolution recommending legal action against the actor. He further conveyed that Zirwal had directed Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to take necessary action within 24 hours and submit a report.

Kangana will be guarded by 10-11 armed commandos who will work in shifts round the clock. Among these will be two to three armed PSOs (personal security officers) when she is on the move, while other armed personnel will secure her residence. The personnel at the house will have "access control" to all the people who come and go out of the house. She is also likely to get an escort vehicle for carrying her security team.