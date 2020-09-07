Comparing Mumbai with PoK: Raut-Ranaut verbal duel continues

Mumbai: The verbal duel between Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut continues. Raut said if Kangana, who has insulted Maharashtra, tenders an apology, he will later consider doing the same. “If that girl will apologise to Maharashtra, then I will think about it. She calls Mumbai a mini Pakistan, does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad?’’ asked Raut.

He further said, “Anybody who lives and works here and speaks ill of Mumbai, Maharashtra and Marathi people, I would say (to them to) apologise first, then I will consider apologising”. Raut had called Kangana ‘’haramkhor ladki’’ over her tweet comparing Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

On her part, Kangana replied ‘’ Sanjay Raut ji, you called me ‘’haramkhor.’’ It shows your mindset… If I criticise Mumbai Police or if I criticise you, then you can’t say I am insulting Maharashtra. You aren’t Maharashtra. Your people are threatening me, still, I’ll come to Mumbai on September 9.’’

Kangana, who is currently her home state Himachal Pradesh, further noted, ‘’I have full freedom of expression. I have the freedom to go anywhere in my country. I am free.’’

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh strongly condemned Kangana’s repeated attack against the Mumbai Police and likening Mumbai with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. He said those who feel Mumbai and Maharashtra are not safe have no right to live here.

Raut had suggested that Kangana should tour the PoK first to see the situation prevailing there.