BMC teacher travels for 3 days on bike to serve as COVID-19 warrior

Mumbai: In a display of sheer determination, Devendra Kumar Nandeshwar, a BMC school teacher travelled for three consecutive days on his bike from his native Gondia district to Mumbai to resume his COVID-19 duty. Nandeshwar travelled for 1,110 kilometres from the borders of Maharashtra on his bike because nobody was ready to commute till Mumbai out of fear due to high number of coronavirus cases.

Nandeshwar, a 29-year-old teacher at a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) school near Sanyas Ashram at Vile Parle (west), said he left his native Pangaon, in Gondia district at 6 am on June 3 and reached the school in Mumbai at 3 pm on June 5. Nandeshwar said, "I tried looking for public transport but no seat was available. I checked for private vehicles but nobody was ready to come to Mumbai as the city is in the red zone with high number of COVID-19 positive cases. Finally, I decided to commute on my own bike at my own expense."

Nandeshwar, who had gone to his native place along with his family before lockdown, took three days to reach Mumbai from his native Pangaon. On reaching Mumbai, he went straight to his school. Nandeshwar said, "I slept on the highway and road corners for two nights because all the hotels, dhabas and guest rooms were shut. I went straight to my school when I reached Mumbai."

"I was living with my family in my native village because BMC schools are shut due to lockdown. But in May-end, I was assigned COVID-19 duty to serve as watchguards at quarantine centres, hospitals and containment zones. I realised there are many cases in Mumbai but there is lack of manpower. I wanted to help and contribute in my own small way so I left my family and decided to return to my school in Mumbai," added Nandeshwar.

Nisar Khan, BMC administrative officer, said, "We appreciate the effort and dedication of Nandeshwar who has decided to serve as a COVID-19 warrior despite hurdles and risks."

Nandeshwar claimed he will live in the school and help in the COVID-19 work until the situation gets better.