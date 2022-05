PTI

The BMC on Friday announced a draw lots for reservation of women candidates in the ensuing Mumbai Municipal Corporation election.

The draw, to be done on May 31, will be for reservation of SC (women), ST (women) and women from general category.

For the General Election of BMC 2022, the programme for the draw of lots for reservation of seats in the category of a. Scheduled Caste (women)

b. Scheduled Tribes (women) &

c. Women from General Category



Public Notice Of Reservation & Ward Office Address is as below: pic.twitter.com/dsyCFGzxwN — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 27, 2022