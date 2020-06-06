BMC looks into suspected gas leak in Mumbai after residents complain about 'foul smell'

Around midnight on Saturday Mumbai residents in Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli and Powai complained about a foul smell.
Reacting to the same the BMC said that it had received some complains regarding a "suspected gas leak".
"We have received a couple of complaints of suspected gas leak, from residents in Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai. The fire brigade is checking and we will update facts soon," the BMC tweeted.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation however emphasised that there was "no need to panic". It also asked people to reach out to their ward control room in case of any emergency.
"Please don’t panic or create panic. 13 fire appliances to monitor situation situation have been activated as a precaution. Any one having problems due to the foul smell please put a wet towel or cloth on your face covering nose," the BMC tweeted.
Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray also took to Twitter to address the issue.
"With regards to the foul odour across some parts of Mumbai, as of now the Mumbai Fire Brigade has been activated with its SoPs. I appeal to all to stay indoors, not panic. Close your windows," he added.
Mumbai Fire Chief Prabhat Rahangdale added that the situation was under control. He said that the fire brigade was checking the issue, and would have an update soon. No injuries have been reported. Rahangdale however suggested that a precautionary measure that could be taken was to use a wet towel, handkerchief or mask to cover the nose.
Preliminary information given by the BMC disaster management unit suggests that there was a gas leakage at US Vitamin company, near Indira apartment, station road, Govandi (E).
Rahangdale however added that the source of the leak was still unconfirmed and that investigations were going on.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)