BMC looks into suspected gas leak in Mumbai after residents complain about 'foul smell'

Mumbai Fire Chief Prabhat Rahangdale added that the situation was under control. He said that the fire brigade was checking the issue, and would have an update soon. No injuries have been reported. Rahangdale however suggested that a precautionary measure that could be taken was to use a wet towel, handkerchief or mask to cover the nose.

Preliminary information given by the BMC disaster management unit suggests that there was a gas leakage at US Vitamin company, near Indira apartment, station road, Govandi (E).

Rahangdale however added that the source of the leak was still unconfirmed and that investigations were going on.