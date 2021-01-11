BMC issues guidelines to prevent bird flu outbreak after confirmed cases in Mumbai

MUMBAI: After confirmation of positive samples of bird carcasses found in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an advisory/guidelines on Monday evening. BMC has also appealed citizens to report dead birds/carcasses on civic helpline number 1916 immediately.

"The disaster management department, local ward offices, ward war rooms will inform and assign local assistant engineer (solid waste management) to address the issue. Hence we appeal the citizens to report the carcasses on the helpline we have activated immediately," said a civic official.

The advisory issued by the Mumbai civic body states that the carcasses found will be then reported by the concerned assistant engineer (solid waste management) to the members of state-appointed Rapid Response Team." The state government has appointed two members in the RRT and their contact numbers too have been published in the guidelines issued to all ward war rooms and ward offices etc," the official said.

The disposal and burial of the bird carcasses should be carried out as per the guidelines laid by the state Animal Husbandry department.

As per the Avian Influenza Action plan to control and prevent revised guidelines 2021, the carcasses should be buried deep and should be ensured that it is covered and well cemented with slack lime before burying the carcasses to prevent stray animals from digging it.

The civic body has directed the Assistant Municipal Commissioner (Markets) to inspect all meat and chicken shops under BMC's jurisdiction and issue/frame separate guidelines on cleanliness and hygiene action plan to be followed.

Activities such as Information, Education and Communication scheme by Veterinary health department should be carried out for spreading awareness among target population such as meat sellers, hen/ bird breeders and common citizens.