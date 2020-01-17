BMC gives another chance to enrol for insurance policy for its employees

Mumbai: The BMC has started the enrolment of its employees with the accidental insurance policy for just Rs354 for a year and it provides a cover of Rs10 lakh. But two years after the launch of the scheme, less than half the BMC employees have turned to the programme.

The BMC started to provide an accidental insurance cover in 2018 to its employees at just Rs354 for a policy of Rs10 lakh. But of the 1,02,213 employees, only 40,349 have enrolled. Until now, less than 50 per cent employees have enrolled and hence the BMC wants to give another chance to its employee to get themselves enrolled for the insurance policy.

According to the information received by the Milind Sawant, additional commissioner, General Administration Department, the BMC employees can enrol for the insurance policy till February 20.

Last year, two employees lost their lives in accidents, but their families could not claim any compensation, as the employees were not enrolled with the accidental insurance cover.

In case an accident occurs and if the policy holder is alive but is suffering from any physical disability due to the accident, even in that case the policy holder will be eligible to get Rs5 lakh.

The BMC appealed to its employees to get the benefit of the insurance policy given by the state government by just allowing to deduct Rs354 as a premium towards the policy, and safeguard their lives.