BMC Elections 2026: Chandivali Citizens’ ‘Genuine Expectations’ List Mocks Corporators, Highlights Public Frustration

Chandivali Citizens’ ‘Genuine Expectations’ List Mocks Corporators, Highlights Public Frustration | X - @ChandivaliCCWA

Mumbai, Dec 16: The Chandivali Citizens' Welfare Association has come out with a list of “genuine expectations” from corporators who will be elected in the January 15 elections to the BMC. The wish list includes:

. Weekly Hoardings: Political hoardings must be installed on a weekly basis, rather than every two weeks, to ensure continuous visual presence.

. Footpath Allotment: Every party worker (karyakarta) who contributed to the election victory must be granted a dedicated portion of the public footpath for their own use.

. Contractor Commissions: The standard commission cut taken from contractors should be officially increased from 40% to 50%.

. Vachnalayas to Offices: The number of vachnalayas (public libraries) should be increased, provided they are converted into party offices for political operations.

EXPECTATIONS FROM OUR CORPORATORS



To our aspiring corporators, here are our demands for the upcoming term:



1. Weekly Hoardings

Political hoardings must be installed every week (not fortnightly) to ensure continuous visual presence.



2. Footpath Allotment

Every party worker… pic.twitter.com/Bee8WpP8xc — Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association (CCWA) (@ChandivaliCCWA) December 16, 2025

. Public Space Usage: All public gardens and community spaces should be utilised as sites for building permanent party offices.

. DCPR Road Stagnation: New roads designated under the DCPR (Development Control and Promotion Regulations) should not be constructed, as this would reduce commute times and ease traffic.

. Pollution Levels: Air pollution should be allowed to multiply, and noise pollution should be significantly increased across the city.

. Garbage Visibility: Garbage should be left lying on the roads to remain visible to all residents.

. Road Conditions: Every road must be maintained with multiple, clearly visible potholes.

. Support for Encroachment: Corporators must provide active support and protection for the creation of new slum encroachments.

. Welfare Gifts: Instead of distributing free mixers and juicers, corporators should distribute fully automatic washing machines to all voters.

Also Watch:

These demands reflect the frustration of citizens with the elected representatives of Chandivali.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/