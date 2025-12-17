 BMC Elections 2026: Chandivali Citizens’ ‘Genuine Expectations’ List Mocks Corporators, Highlights Public Frustration
Ahead of the BMC elections, Chandivali Citizens’ Welfare Association released a satirical list of “genuine expectations” from corporators, mocking issues like corruption, encroachments, potholes and pollution to highlight public frustration with civic governance in Mumbai.

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 12:50 AM IST
Chandivali Citizens’ ‘Genuine Expectations’ List Mocks Corporators, Highlights Public Frustration | X - @ChandivaliCCWA

Mumbai, Dec 16: The Chandivali Citizens' Welfare Association has come out with a list of “genuine expectations” from corporators who will be elected in the January 15 elections to the BMC. The wish list includes:

. Weekly Hoardings: Political hoardings must be installed on a weekly basis, rather than every two weeks, to ensure continuous visual presence.

. Footpath Allotment: Every party worker (karyakarta) who contributed to the election victory must be granted a dedicated portion of the public footpath for their own use.

. Contractor Commissions: The standard commission cut taken from contractors should be officially increased from 40% to 50%.

. Vachnalayas to Offices: The number of vachnalayas (public libraries) should be increased, provided they are converted into party offices for political operations.

. Public Space Usage: All public gardens and community spaces should be utilised as sites for building permanent party offices.

. DCPR Road Stagnation: New roads designated under the DCPR (Development Control and Promotion Regulations) should not be constructed, as this would reduce commute times and ease traffic.

. Pollution Levels: Air pollution should be allowed to multiply, and noise pollution should be significantly increased across the city.

. Garbage Visibility: Garbage should be left lying on the roads to remain visible to all residents.

. Road Conditions: Every road must be maintained with multiple, clearly visible potholes.

. Support for Encroachment: Corporators must provide active support and protection for the creation of new slum encroachments.

. Welfare Gifts: Instead of distributing free mixers and juicers, corporators should distribute fully automatic washing machines to all voters.

These demands reflect the frustration of citizens with the elected representatives of Chandivali.

