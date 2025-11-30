Mumbai News: Chandivali Residents Demand Strict Action On NC Complaints, Cyber Frauds And Illegal Open Bars; Seek Stronger Night Patrolling

Chandivali Citizens’ Welfare Association submits letter to police highlighting safety concerns and urging strict action | X - @ChandivaliCCWA

Mumbai, Nov 29: A residents’ association from Chandivali has urged the police to treat non-cognisable complaints with greater seriousness following an incident of assault on a residential society's office bearers.

The residents have also raised concerns over a surge in cyber frauds and urged the senior police official to remove open bars and food stalls causing disorder and enhance late-night patrolling to housing societies.

CCWA Flags Four Key Security Concerns in Letter to DCP Zone 10

The peace and security of Chandivali are under severe threat, according to a letter from the Chandivali Citizens’ Welfare Association (CCWA) to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 10.

The association has formally requested immediate and stringent intervention from the Mumbai Police to address a disturbing escalation across four key areas including rising assaults, a surge in sophisticated cyber fraud, the menace of illegal open bars, and an increase in thefts and vandalism.

Assaults on Society Office Bearers on the Rise, Says Association

A significant concern raised by the CCWA was the worrying rise in aggressive confrontations and minor assaults within local housing societies. The letter highlights that attempts by the office bearers to enforce society rules are increasingly leading to threats and physical abuse against them and other residents.

Castle Rock Society Assault Case Cited; CCWA Seeks Serious Treatment of NC Complaints

Citing the incident of assault on office bearers of Castle Rock Society in Powai's Hiranandani Gardens, CCWA urged the police to issue clear directives to local stations to treat NC offences with greater seriousness.

“We request that NC complaints be treated with necessary seriousness and act as a deterrent to prevent the escalation of NC offences into cognisable offences involving serious harm or criminal intimidation,” said the association’s founder, Mandeep Singh Makkar.

Cyber Frauds Rising Sharply; Residents Seek Faster Fund Freezing and Awareness Drives

The letter highlighted that the residents are grappling with an “exponential increase” in sophisticated cyber financial frauds, including digital arrest, bogus investment schemes, and card cloning scams.

Alleging a rise in significant financial losses, the association has requested an enhanced mechanism for the Mumbai Police to strengthen coordination between local police stations and the zonal cyber cell for the timely freezing of defrauded funds within the critical ‘Golden Hour’ of reporting.

It also called for joint cyber safety and awareness campaigns specifically targeting housing societies to educate residents on recognising the latest scam tactics.

Illegal Open Bars, Food Counters Creating Disorder, Says CCWA

The residents’ association also alleged that there has been a proliferation of illegal food counters and “open bars” that have mushroomed outside licensed wine shops, creating public disorder and a safety threat. It highlighted that the problem persists in areas like Chandivali Farm Road, the junction of DP Road 9 and Chandivali Farm Road, the main road outside Galleria Shopping Centre, and Central Avenue Road in Hiranandani Gardens.

“These sites, which encourage the gathering of intoxicated individuals on roadsides, are creating an environment of fear, particularly for women and families,” said the letter, requesting the police to take stringent, regular action by coordinating with the civic body and the state excise department for the immediate removal of these unlicensed encroachments.

Rise in Thefts and Vandalism; Residents Demand Stronger Patrolling

CCWA alleged a rise in petty theft and vandalism on Nahar Amrit Shakti Road due to failure in basic patrolling. It also cited a recent incident involving the theft of fuses from electrical junction boxes along the road, directly causing power outages in adjacent residential societies and posing a severe safety risk.

The association has requested the police to immediately enhance foot and vehicular patrolling, especially during late-night hours, to protect both public infrastructure and resident security.

