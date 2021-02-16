BMC Elections 2022: Congress ready to contest all 227 seats alone, says Nana Patole

Despite the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)--a tripartite alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)--governing Maharashtra, the newly appointed state Congress President Nana Patole has on Tuesday said that the party is ready to contest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections alone.

"A meeting of the Congress party was held to decide the strategy regarding the BMC elections. The party held discussions on strengthening the organization in each ward. Congress is ready to fight for all 227 seats of the corporation on its own, said Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole," a party release said.

The Congress leaders also discussed the loopholes in the structuring of the wards. Earlier, they had alleged that demarcation or redrawing of ward boundaries ahead of 2017 civic polls were done to favour the BJP, and had demanded fresh delimitation. Speaking to the reporters on Tuesday, Nana Patole said that SC, ST, and women candidates do not get proper representation after the wards were restructured in 2017.

"The Congress party is a party that takes everyone along and the role of the Congress is that all sections of the society should get justice. In this regard, a committee has been appointed under the chairmanship of senior leader Janardan Chandurkar and the report of this committee will be submitted to the Chief Minister and the Election Commission," he added.

The BMC, which is the country's richest civic body, is governed by the Shiv Sena for the last 30 years.

In the 2017 polls, Shiv Sena had bagged 86 seats out of the total 227, while the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won 82 seats. The Congress and the NCP managed 30 and 9 seats respectively.

Earlier, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut had said that the MVA would contest the 2022 BMC elections together. "The Shiv Sena-led MVA will fight the civic polls in Maharashtra's capital and will win it. In Mumbai, who else but Shiv Sena can win? The MVA is here to stay permanently," Raut had said.