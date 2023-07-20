 BMC COVID Scam: ED Arrests Businessman, Sanjay Raut's Close Aide Sujit Patkar
BMC COVID Scam: ED Arrests Businessman, Sanjay Raut's Close Aide Sujit Patkar

The civic body had earlier awarded the contract to Lifeline Hospital Management Services (LHMS) in which Patkar was a partner with Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
BMC COVID Scam: ED Arrests Businessman, Sanjay Raut's Close Aide Sujit Patkar | ANI/PTI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s close friend and businessman Sujit Patkar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in connection with the BMC COVID Scam. The civic body had earlier awarded the contract to Lifeline Hospital Management Services (LHMS) in which Patkar was a partner with Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

