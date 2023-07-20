BMC COVID Scam: ED Arrests Businessman, Sanjay Raut's Close Aide Sujit Patkar | ANI/PTI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s close friend and businessman Sujit Patkar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in connection with the BMC COVID Scam. The civic body had earlier awarded the contract to Lifeline Hospital Management Services (LHMS) in which Patkar was a partner with Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

