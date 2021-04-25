BMC clears Rs 64 cr proposal for cleaning small drains before rains

With monsoon just two months away, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to issue work orders worth Rs 64 crore for various small 'nullahs' in the eastern and western suburbs of the city.

The BMC has sped up its work of desilting the drainage and so far more than 30 percent of desilting has been completed in the small drains and overall 43 percent of desilting has been done in all the major nullah of the city.

During the standing committee meeting, last Wednesday, the proposal of nullah clearing was tabled, which was later unanimously cleared by the committee. Committee chairperson Yashwant Jadhav said that he himself along with Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar will carry out a detailed inspection visit to check the progress of the desilting works that are being done.

"Desilting the small nullahs is of utmost important because major areas of the suburban belt is connected by small drainage network," said Jadhav.

"The small nullahs are mainly clogged with plastics and solid waste, we will be using desilting machines and hopefully the remaining work will be done by end of May," said a senior official.

"More than 60 percent of the flooding is caused due to the silt and debris collected at the drains" he added.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, at a review meeting held between senior BMC officials and guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray, it was revealed that the civic body is on the verge of completing an underground tank that would store water for 90 minutes.

The civic body is constructing an underground water tank in order to ease the flooding woes of people living at Hindmata and Dadar areas.

"The BMC is constructing the underground tank near the Hindmata junction alongside this 470 pumps will be installed in multiple low lying areas of the city to drain out water," said an official.