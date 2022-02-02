BMC budget: Here's what Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said ahead of presentation tomorrow

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be presenting its budget tomorrow.

"Budget will be presented tomorrow. Shiv Sena doesn't present 'Jumle Ka Budget', keeping in view elections, but we present a pro-people Budget. Shiv Sena is fully ready for the upcoming BMC elections & will win this time also," Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said.

