BMC Budget 2021: Mumbai civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal presents budget for FY 2021-22; download full PDF here

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal presented the civic budget on Wednesday. The BMC on Wednesday unveiled the Rs 39,038.83 crore budget for the year 2021-22.

The total budget estimates for the next financial year are 16.74 per cent more than the last fiscal when it had presented a budget of Rs 33,441 crore.

BMC's education budget has also increased to Rs 2945.78 crores from last year's Rs 2,944.59 crore, showing a negligible rise. The civic body said that it started 40 YouTube channels for online education during COVID-19 pandemic.

Facing a massive "financial crisis" due to covid-19 pandemic, the BMC claimed to have spent only 48 percent of its budget allocated in 2020-21 fiscal year on various development projects, however, several big-ticket projects such as waste to energy plant at Deonar, the Tansa cycling tracks, Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project (MSDP), Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) are developing at snail's pace.

Download the full BMC budget PDF below.