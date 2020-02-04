BMC Budget 2020 updates: Rs 20 crore allocated for installation of CCTV cameras at gates, classrooms of BMC schools

The BMC has proposed several new projects and initiatives in the eeducation sector. This includes affiliation to ICSE, CBSE board. There is however no Budget allocation for starting ICSE and CBSE school. While this is a major project, no funds have been revealed for the same.

The BMC also proposed delegation of power to school head teachers, when it came to the temporary appointment of retired teachers for minimum 11 days. The BMC also proposed delegation of power to certify and approve bills up to Rs. 10,000.

According to the Budget provisions, Rs 2.50 crore has been allocated for primary, and Rs 45 lakh for secondary education in this regard.