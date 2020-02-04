BMC Budget 2020 updates: Rs 20 crore allocated for installation of CCTV cameras at gates, classrooms of BMC schools

Jt. MC (Education) Shri Ashutosh Salil presented the budget estimates for education to Anjali Naik, Chaiperson, Education Committee
Rs 20 crore allocated for installation of CCTV cameras at gates, classrooms of BMC schools
In the previous year, the BMC had allocated Rs 24.3 crore for the installation of 6,666 CCTV cameras in BMC schools. This project was however not completed. This year, the Municipal Corporation has allocated Rs 20 crore to install CCTV cameras at entrance and exit gates of BMC schools as well as inside classrooms of Class 4 to Class 7.
Grants from State Government for 2020-21
1. Budget provision of Rs 1031.92 crore made under 'Primary Education Government Aid'
2. Provision of Rs 129.94 crore revenue proposed for Secondary Education.
Upgrade old file storage system in offices to modular sliding file storage system: BMC
The BMC has allocated Rs 10 lakh for primary in this regard. No allocation has so far been made for revamping of school infrastructure.
BMC proposes implemantation of use of hand sanitizers in 17 specially-abled schools
The Budget provision for this is Rs 1.84 crore for primary. This number incidentally is much higher than the financial aid allocation for meritorious students.
Rs 26 lakh for installation of telescope and establishment of mini observatory
BMC proposed the installation of a telescope and the establishment of a mini observatory in Vidyan Kutuhal Bhavan to give students first hand experience of space science.
Financial aid for students
The BMC has allocated Rs. 50 lakh to provide scholarships to the first 25 rank holders of Class 10 examinations.
BMC proposes delegation of new powers to school head teachers, affiliation to ICSE, CBSE board
The BMC has proposed several new projects and initiatives in the eeducation sector. This includes affiliation to ICSE, CBSE board. There is however no Budget allocation for starting ICSE and CBSE school. While this is a major project, no funds have been revealed for the same.
The BMC also proposed delegation of power to school head teachers, when it came to the temporary appointment of retired teachers for minimum 11 days. The BMC also proposed delegation of power to certify and approve bills up to Rs. 10,000.
According to the Budget provisions, Rs 2.50 crore has been allocated for primary, and Rs 45 lakh for secondary education in this regard.
BMC education budget hiked
The BMC education budget has been hiked from Rs 2733.77 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 2944.59 crore this year.
Brihanmumbai Muncipal Corporation (BMC) presents its Budget for FY 2020-21
