Black Magic Angle In Ajit Pawar's Death? Amol Mitkari Names Ashok Kharat In Explosive Post; Rohit Pawar Says 'Necessary To Investigate'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLC Amol Mitkari, in his latest post, raised serious questions and alleged that black magic rituals were conducted in November 2025 near the late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's residence. Mitkari claimed, "Aghori Puja was performed in the Sahyog Society area on Bhigwan Road."

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Taking to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter), he also claimed that these rituals were purportedly linked to a 'Shivlika Ashram' run by self-proclaimed astrologer Ashok Kharat aka Bhondu Baba. He asked, "Does Aghori worship take place in this ashram? Besides, the Baba's devotees can carry out these rituals following his orders for political gains." For the unknown, Kharat was recently arrested in a case of alleged sexual exploitation, blackmail, and illegal wealth.

Coming back to Mitkari's claims, he said that based on his long association with Ajit Pawar, he knew that Pawar did not believe in such rituals, nor did he tolerate them. He questioned whether any of Baba's followers were involved in advising Pawar to change his travel route via VSR on January 28.

Finally, he suggested that if call detail records (CDRs) of Kharat and his ashram priests between 16 November and 31 January were examined, it could reveal the truth. Ajit Pawar was killed in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28 along with four others.

Rohit Pawar Demands Thorough Probe

NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar reacted to Mitkari's explosive claims and demanded a thorough probe into the incidents of black magic. "In a progressive state like Maharashtra, there is no place for superstition or such fraudulent practices. Yet, the information coming to light makes the matter appear extremely serious," he said.

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The Karjat-Jamkhed MLA, who is the nephew of Ajit Pawar, urged authorities to probe the sequence of events and identify those who commissioned these acts, along with their political motive.