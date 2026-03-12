Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Case: Rohit Pawar Meets Rahul Gandhi In Delhi, Urges Him To Demand Impartial Inquiry In Parliament

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Case: Rohit Pawar Meets Rahul Gandhi In Delhi, Urges Him To Demand An Impartial Inquiry In Parliament | X/@RRPSpeaks

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar on Thursday met Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and urged him to demand an impartial inquiry in Parliament in connection with the January 28 Baramati plane crash that killed then Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA wrote, "Today in Delhi, I met @RahulGandhi regarding the suspicious circumstances of Ajit Dada’s plane accident. I handed over a detailed dossier of evidence painstakingly collected from various sources."

"I requested him to raise this issue in the Lok Sabha to demand an impartial inquiry. Grateful for his assurance of support. An inspiring meeting with a leader of great legacy. His family has sacrificed a lot for our nation," he added.

Earlier, Rohit Pawar met AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, JDU MP Manoj Kumar Jha, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and many other leaders in Delhi and urged their parties to raise the issue in Parliament.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar said multiple agencies are probing the plane crash that killed her husband and asserted that one must wait for the final report on the tragic incident.

"The probe is on by multiple agencies. So far, a preliminary report has come. The final report is yet to come. I think we should wait till the final report comes," she said.