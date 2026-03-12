Pune: Ghorpadi Flyover Nearing Completion, Commuters Likely To Get Relief Before Monsoon | Sourced

Pune: Commuters travelling from Ghorpadi towards Mundhwa and Pune Cantonment may soon get relief from long traffic delays as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) aims to complete the ongoing railway flyover in the area by May, ahead of the monsoon.

According to PMC officials, nearly 70% of the flyover construction has already been completed. The remaining work is expected to progress faster after the civic body recently received approval from Indian Railways to take railway blocks for launching the girder span above the railway tracks. Most of these blocks will be scheduled during night hours to minimise disruption to both road users and train services.

The Ghorpadi area has long been a major traffic bottleneck due to two railway tracks that cut across the locality. In the absence of adequate rail overbridges, commuters are often forced to wait at railway crossings for extended periods. The situation had created persistent congestion for people travelling between Ghorpadi, Mundhwa and the cantonment areas.

The civic administration had opened one flyover in the area in 2024, which helped reduce congestion to some extent. The second flyover, currently under construction, is now expected to be completed by the end of May, provided work progresses as planned.

Officials from the PMC projects department said that ramp construction on both sides of the flyover has reached an advanced stage. With the railways’ clearance now in place, preparatory work for launching the girders over the tracks has already begun. Around 30 to 40 railway blocks will be taken in phases over the next two months to complete the process.

Local residents say the project has been long-awaited. Sandip Gaikwad, a resident of the area, said commuters have faced years of inconvenience due to repeated halts at railway crossings and poor road connectivity. With train operations on both tracks increasing in recent years, waiting times at the crossings have also gone up significantly.

He added that people had consistently demanded construction of flyovers to eliminate delays caused by the rail crossings and improve traffic flow in the area.

The project also underwent multiple technical clearances because of the presence of defence establishments and railway infrastructure nearby. To facilitate construction, PMC has been implementing traffic diversions in the area for nearly a year.

Once completed, the flyover is expected to significantly ease traffic movement and reduce waiting time at the railway crossing for thousands of daily commuters.