No Dosas & No Omelettes: LPG Crunch Disrupts Food Services At Infosys Pune Campus

Infosys Pune | File Photo

Pune: Food services at the Infosys campus in Pune have been partially disrupted due to a temporary shortage of commercial LPG, according to sources within the company. The panic buying and resulting shortage have forced cafeterias to operate with limited menus within the company.

In an internal email to employees, the company informed staff that the LPG supply disruption has affected operations at food courts on the campus. As a result, only limited food options are currently available.

Employees revealed that popular items like dosas, omelettes, and other "live counter" dishes that require high gas usage have been temporarily removed from the menu.

To manage the situation, some meals are being prepared in external kitchens and brought to the campus. Employees have also been advised to carry home-cooked food where possible. Teams have been asked to avoid scheduling office events that require catering services until normal operations resume.

The disruption comes at a time when thousands of employees are required to report to the office under the company’s return-to-office policy.

According to reports, the issue is linked to a broader shortage of commercial LPG supplies in several cities. The shortage has affected restaurants, hotels and institutional kitchens, including large corporate campuses.

Food vendors operating inside the Infosys campus have also been asked to explore alternatives such as electric cooking equipment or biofuel-based systems to continue operations.

The supply constraints are believed to be connected to wider disruptions in global supply chains amid the ongoing tensions related to the Iran–Israel conflict. Authorities have prioritised domestic LPG supply for households, which has temporarily affected commercial users.

Similar issues have also been reported in other cities where Infosys has large campuses, including Bengaluru and Chennai.

At the time of writing this report, the Infosys management had not officially responded to these employee concerns and reports.