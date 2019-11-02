BKC-Chunabhatti connector to be unveiled

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will finally open the newly-built BKC-Chunabhatti connector for the public.

After raising a controversy over the much-awaited flyover’s inauguration, MMRDA in a fresh statement issued clarified: “As of now, work on the construction of dividers, installation of sound barriers and safety iron mesh net on the Rail Overbridge and lane marking is in progress.

Also, installation of heavy vehicle stoppers, direction indicators, changing spots for bus stops and necessary civil work facilitating traffic dispersal are few of the activities that are in the final stage and expected to be finished by November 9.”

“Considering the number of vehicles entering the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) using this flyover, MMRDA in coordination with the corporation is installing five signals, developing two junctions and installing indicators in the complex. The flyover will be thrown open to traffic as soon as the work in progress is completed,” the statement further said.

Earlier, the Nationalist Congress Party legislator Nawab Malik had tried to forcefully open the flyover on Sunday (October 27).

Whereby, MMRDA officials convinced Malik that due to the pending work, the flyover has not been opened till now. Interestingly, the authority had also informed the police who cordoned off the bridge’s entrance when Malik gathered in BKC with a crowd.

Once the BKC-Chunabhatti flyover is opened for traffic, motorists using this four-lane road will be able to reach BKC or the Eastern Express Highway and cut travel time by 30 minutes. Dharavi and Kalanagar junctions too will face less traffic snarls, said an MMRDA official.