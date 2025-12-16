'BJP–Shiv Sena Using Ajit Pawar NCP To Split Secular Votes In Civic Polls': Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar | File Photo

Mumbai: Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP–Shiv Sena-led Mahayuti alliance of deliberately keeping the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) out of civic election alliances to divide secular votes in the upcoming municipal corporation polls across Maharashtra.

Speaking to the media in Mumbai, Wadettiwar said that while the Mahayuti has no hesitation in sharing power with Ajit Pawar, his party is conveniently sidelined during elections as part of a calculated political strategy. “Ajit Pawar is acceptable to them when it comes to enjoying power, but during elections his party is made to contest separately to divide the Congress’ secular votes. This strategy is clear to the people,” he alleged.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), are scheduled to be held on January 15. Wadettiwar claimed that the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena would contest the civic polls together, while the Ajit Pawar-led NCP would be kept out of the alliance.

Launching a sharp attack on the BJP, Wadettiwar accused the party of double standards. “Leaders like Hasan Mushrif are accommodated as cabinet ministers and shared tea and breakfast with, but when elections approach, the issue of Nawab Malik is raised to keep Ajit Pawar’s NCP at arm’s length. This hypocrisy is evident,” he said.

Referring to the BJP’s political approach, Wadettiwar alleged that the party keeps the Shinde-led Shiv Sena close by foregrounding the Hindutva agenda, while forcing Ajit Pawar to fight independently to ensure vote division. “The BJP cannot win elections without creating Hindu–Muslim polarisation. That is why such controversies are deliberately raised whenever elections are announced,” he alleged.

Wadettiwar also questioned the government’s claims of providing 27 per cent reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local body elections. “Now that municipal elections have been announced, what happens if the issue once again goes to court and OBC seats are cancelled? If OBC representation is reduced, who will take responsibility?” he asked, adding that uncertainty continues to loom over OBC reservation despite the government’s assurances.

On the opposition’s strategy, Wadettiwar said there is a shared understanding among opposition parties that vote division should be avoided to prevent the BJP from benefiting. He clarified that decisions regarding alliances under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would be taken by local leaders based on ground-level political equations. “Local leadership will assess the situation and take appropriate decisions,” he said.

