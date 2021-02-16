BJP's conspiracy to put pressure on celebrities to tweet exposed: Sachin Sawant

Congress, on Tuesday, claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) conspiracy to put pressure on celebrities to tweet on farmers’ protest was exposed following the police investigation. The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Sachin Sawant, who had demanded inquiry into similar tweets from celebrities, said that the party’s allegation that the BJP pressured celebrities to tweet against the farmers' agitation has proved to be true.

“After our demand to probe if celebrities were arm twisted by BJP, not a single celebrity came forth and said that it was his or her own opinion. Our demand was right. BJP’s IT Cell and 12 influencers have been found involved. Further inquiry will unmask BJP’s huge conspiracy against India,” said Sawant in a tweet. He demanded that the police should take immediate action against BJP IT cell and 12 others. “Even though BJP president JP Nadda, Union Minister Prakash Javedkar and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have tried to cover up the BJP's conspiracy, the silence of these celebrities says a lot about the BJP's conspiracy,” he alleged.

Sawant’s statement came a day after Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced that a preliminary probe by the Maharashtra Police has revealed that the BJP’s IT cell chief and 12 other influencers were involved in the case pertaining to the tweets by celebrities that had similar hashtags like #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropagada to counter the tweets posted by foreign celebrities who had come out in support of the Indian farmers. The minister further clarified that he had not ordered a probe into the tweets by Bharat Ratnas Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar. But a probe had been ordered to investigate the role of the BJP IT cell in the matter of the identical tweets by celebrities.