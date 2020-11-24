BJP will form govt in Maharashtra in 2-3 months, says Union minister Raosaheb Danve

Parbhani (Maharashtra): Union Minister Raosaheb Danve here on Monday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will again come to power in Maharashtra in the next two to three months.

His statements came exactly a year after the BJP formed an 80-hour government after the 2019 Maharashtra polls. "Do not think that our government will not be formed; it will be formed in two-three months... We are just waiting for the Legislative Council polls to conclude," said BJP leader Danve during a campaign in Parbhani district.

The Legislative Council election to Aurangabad Graduate constituency will be held next month. Shirish Boralkar is the BJP's candidate. The biennial election to five graduates' and teachers' constituencies of the State Legislative Council will be held between 8 am and 5 pm on December 1 and counting of votes will take place on December 3, the Election Commission of India had announced.