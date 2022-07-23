BJP took decision to make Eknath Shinde CM & not Devendra Fadnavis 'with a heavy heart', reveals Chandrakant Patil

BJP will return to power in Maharashtra after UP poll results: Chandrakant Patil |

Mumbai: Days after the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and formation of the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra, the state Bharatiya Janata Party chief Chandrakant Patil on Saturday at the executive meeting for the first time made an important disclosure that the central leadership had taken a decision to make the rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde the Chief Minister instead of former CM Devendra Fadnavis ‘’with a heavy heart.’’ ‘’The decision to make Shinde the CM instead of Fadnavis was taken with a heavy heart to stabilize the government and to give a message. We digested this sorrow and moved ahead with joy," Patil said in the presence of Fadnavis. BJP cut a sorry figure as it was forced to immediately remove videotape of Patil’s speech to avoid further embarrassment.

Patil said that Fadnavis and the central leadership decided to make Eknath Shinde the Chief Minister. ‘’We are all saddened by this decision. Fadnavis was the second CM after former CM Vasantrao Naik to complete a five-year term. The central leadership decided that he should accept the post of deputy chief minister and Fadnavis accepted it,’’ he added.

Patil said despite the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance getting a majority in the 2019 assembly elections, the Shiv Sena betrayed and formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. ‘’People suffered a lot during the Corona period. Anyone who commented against the government was imprisoned. The development of the state slowed down. After carefully seeing the MVA rule during the last two and a half years, there was a need for a change of power in the state and that change has happened. There was a need to provide a leader who would convey the right message and implement the good decision,’’ he added.

Patil’s statement sparks political debate, Fadnavis clarifies

Patil’s statement sparked a political debate as state NCP chief spokesman Mahesh Tapase claimed that state BJP leadership was convinced the government was formed illegally. ‘’BJP has left CM’s post to Shinde as there is a feeling among the people that the government, which was formed in an unconstitutional manner and illegally, won’t survive,’’ he noted.

However, Fadnavis in a bid to avoid further controversy, clarified that ‘’Eknath Shinde is our leader. Chandrakant Patil’s statement was misinterpreted. We were all together in making Eknath Shinde the state chief minister. The Shiv Sena-BJP government will complete two and half years and will again come back to power.’’

BJP legislator Ashish Shelar clarified that it was not the opinion of the state president, but the feelings of the workers regarding the turn of events after the fall of the MVA government.

Former minister Pankaja Munde, who was denied nomination in the recently held state council election, also hailed the sacrifice made by Fadnavis. She also snubbed her supporters for staging a protest against denial of nomination and exhorted them to have faith in the party’s leadership.