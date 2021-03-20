BJP to stage protests in Maharashtra for resignation of Home Minister Anil Deshmukh over Parambir Singh's allegations

Former Mumbai Police commissioner Parambir Singh's shocking allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of extorton in the Sachin Vaze case has created a huge blow in the Maharashtra politics. Raging over the allegations, BJP party in Maharashtra has decided to stage protests on March 21 for resignation of Anil Deshmukh. The opposition has strongly demanded the resignation of the minister soon after Parambir Singh accused the minister of extortion.

BJP spokeperson Keshav Upadhye in a tweet wrote, "Tomorrow BJP will stage protests in Maharashtra #ResignAnilDeshmukh."

BJP leaders like Devendra Fadnavis, Chitra Wagh, Girish Mahajan slammed the minister and Maha Vikas Aghadi government for such ill activities and accused the government of corruption.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in a letter, which is dated March 20 and unsigned, to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has alleged that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore for him every month. After Singh’s disclosure the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government is precariously placed and its survival is uncertain.